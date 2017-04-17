Fiats, scooters and fashion shows - Horsham’s Piazza Italia Easter Monday highlights

Horsham’s Piazza Italia resumes this morning (Easter Monday) with more impressive cars and plenty of entertainment for all the family.

There will be a McLaren display in Market Square from 9am to 3.30pm.

Fiat 500s will be arriving in the Carfax from 10.30am.

One of the most popular Piazza Italia highlights will be an Italian Scooters display, with a drive through Carfax then a display in East Street from 10.50am – 3.30pm.

The Italian Market will once again be held and there will be an Italian Art and Wine Trail across town.

For children there will be face painting, rides and entertainers.

Fashion takes centre stage at Parkside, in Chart Way, with the La Moda Piazza Italia Charity Shows at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

For more information see http://www.horshampiazzaitalia.co.uk/