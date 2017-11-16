Festive workshops arranged by Horsham garden centre

A Horsham garden centre is running a variety of workshops for people to bush up on their festive skills.

From Monday to Friday December 4-9, Hillier Garden Centre, in Brighton Road, will be running two wreath workshops per day (at 10am and 4pm).

Bacon wrapped apricots, one of the festive recipes

Staff at the centre will show how to make Christmas wreaths look eye-catching during the 90-minute classes.

Sessions cost £35 per person and the materials needed to make a stunning wreath are provided, including the frame, a selection of seasonal plants and decorations, including baubles and ribbon.

Kellie Mager, shop manager at Hillier Garden Centre Horsham, said: “Our wreath workshops were incredibly popular last year so we’ve brought them back!

“Whether this is your first time making a wreath or you are well practised, at our workshops you can enjoy the hands-on supervision of our centre experts, making sure you come away with a decoration to be proud of.

“We’ve got lots going on this Christmas and we look forward to seeing everyone taking part.”

A second festive workshop is also being held at the centre, new for 2017 on November 28.

Hillier’s Development Chef, Chris Search, will be hosting a cookery demonstration.

During the three-hour class he will be showing how to make a whole array of delicious savoury and sweet party canapes and festive drinks, and the public will, of course, get the chance to enjoy the tasty creations and mingle with fellow guests. The class costs £45 per person.

To reserve a place on either course, visit the centre to book at the tills or phone 01403 210 113.

For those that enjoy freshly baked mince pies, but don’t want to make them at home, Hillier Horsham is selling luxury mince pies, with 50p from each box sold being donated to Hillier’s charity partner, Wessex Cancer Trust.

The box of six mince pies are all baked on site by Hillier’s chefs.

Shoppers are also invited to support Wessex Cancer Trust via the Hillier “Create A Celebration” campaign.

Buy an extra food or drink item in the centre and donate it at the drop-off point for the charity to use at its support centre Christmas parties.

For more information about #HillierXmas visit www.hillier.co.uk, where there is festive news, inspiration and a series of Christmas themed “how to” guides.