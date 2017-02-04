Feel the Force at comic shop today

Gobsmack Comics is celebrating the Star Wars universe with iconic characters from the blockbuster movies coming to the shopping centre today (Saturday February 4).

Meet and have your photo taken with some of the most iconic movie characters of all time, as Gobsmack Comics celebrates the launch of the brand new Star Wars Darth Maul comic.

There will also be special offers in Gobsmack’s store throughout the day and they will be raising money for Horsham charity, The Springboard Project.

Gobsmack Comics are also encouraging everyone to come dressed as their favourite Star Wars characters. The store in Swan Walk is between the mosaic and Wilkinson’s and supplies Horsham with a wonderful range of books, action figures and pop culture for all ages.

‘‘The Fabulous Force day is sure to be a lot of fun, so don’t miss out!’’ says Gobsmack Comics.