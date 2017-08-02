Fears over illegal drug use as needles are dumped in gardens

Concern is growing among residents in Horsham over illegal drug use in the Roffey area of the town.

Residents say that drug dealers are ‘rife’ and that used needles are frequently found tossed into gardens.

Builders John Fillary, of Broadwood Close, and Steve Whitehead, of Hawkesbourne Road, Roffey, fear that children could be put in danger by the used needles and are calling for action.

“It’s horrendous,” said John, “and it’s been going on for years.

“Now and again the police do tours and it stops, but then it all goes on again.”

Last week Steve discovered two discarded needles in the front garden of his home opposite an infants school.“It’s disgusting,” he said.

Police say they are aware of concerns about illegal drug use in Roffey.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said: “We are aware of community concern about drugs activity in the Roffey area recently, and we are taking action.

“For example over the last two months alone we have arrested four people for possession of drugs.

“In addition, in April we executed two warrants at addresses in Honeysuckle Way which resulted in three people being arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

“They were released but are currently still under investigation.

“We have also had two reports in the past six months about needles being found.

“We continue to pay attention to this issue and will deal with any incidents that we are told about, as well as gathering intelligence.

“I encourage local people to report any concerns about drugs, by contacting us via https://sussex.police.uk/horsham/roffey-north-and-south/ - or email horsham@sussex.pnn.police.uk - phone 01273 404935. We will always seek to respond to community concerns, and will act on information when the evidence is there.”