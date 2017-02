TV film crews are expected to gather in Warnham tomorrow after new fears of an increase in Gatwick aircraft movements.

Members of CAGNE - Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions - announced on Twitter that they would be meeting ITV journalists at Warnham village green at 10.30am over Government plans for the ‘modernisation of airspace.’

The group said it feared the ‘modernisation’ could lead to a 50 per cent increase in the number of aircraft in our skies.