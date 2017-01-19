Fatal bypass crash prompts new £18,000 safety scheme

A new £18,000 scheme will be installed at a crossing along a busy Horsham bypass following a fatal crash two years ago.

A man died after he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz car on the A264, at the junction with Old Holbrook, in November 2015.

Following his death an investigation was carried out into the safety for pedestrians crossing the northern bypass from Northlands Road to Old Holbrook.

West Sussex County Council said it was decided ‘appropriate warning signs’ should be installed to make sure there were consistent signage along the crossing.

Four large safety signs with the message ‘Be Aware – Pedestrian Crossing’ will be put up at each crossing point and a new pedestrian guardrail will created on the south side of the westbound carriageway.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “A lack of consistency in the provision of pedestrian warning signs for this section of the A264 was identified by the investigation into the tragic fatal collision in November 2015.

“Consequently it was decided appropriate warning signs should be installed to make sure there are consistent signs along the route.

“However, the investigation did not consider that pedestrian warning signs would have prevented the collision.”

The work will cost £18,000 and started on Wednesday.

Lane closures will be in place while the installation is carried out and it is expected to take six days. No work will be carried out at weekends.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “These signs will be in the central reservation.

“It will make motorists aware of this crossing point, which is used by cyclists and pedestrians to get to and from Horsham.

“If motorists are more aware of the crossing it will make it safer for people to cross the A264.”

