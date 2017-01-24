Fashion store opens bigger shop in Crawley

Fashion outlet Next will unveil a bigger store at Crawley County Oaks tomorrow morning (Wednesday January 25) which has created 45 new jobs.

The larger store, covering 42,000 square feet, will include all the latest collections for women’s, men’s children’s and home departments as well as a shoe room, lingerie room, sleep studio and a Costa Coffee.

Next say the first 30 people in the queue will be given a ‘Golden’ envelope. All of them contain a gift card between £5 and £100 to spend in store.

There’s also a competition for one customer to win a £250 gift card.

Store Manager Ross Cawley said: “We’re very pleased to open our long-awaited store and can’t wait for everyone to come down and meet our fantastic team.”

The store opening times are: Monday to Friday 9am - 8pm; Saturday 8.30am - 7pm; Sunday 10.30am - 4.30pm.