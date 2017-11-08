Family’s plea to help find missing woman

The family of a woman who has been missing for more than a week have issued a desperate plea after a possible sighting in Horsham.

Police released an appeal to find Helen Slaughter, from Barnham, after she was reported missing on November 1.

The 48-year-old’s family said she used to live in Henfield and there was a possibility she had been seen in Horsham, where she used to work. She also has family in Steyning.

Sussex Police released a CCTV image, believed to be the last sighting of Helen, which was taken outside her home.

She is described as 5’ 2”, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses. She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a distinctive woolly hat. She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm.

Volunteers were out searching for her over the weekend and her family have also issued a video plea for Helen to contact them.

Sergeant Ian Maloney of the Missing Persons Team said: “We are increasingly concerned about Helen and are appealing for local people to keep an eye out for her.

“Over the weekend of 4 and 5 November volunteers from SUSSAR, the Sussex Search And Rescue unit, have been helping us to search areas near her home, in particular around Fontwell, Walberton, Westergate, Eastergate and Shripney.

“If you were maybe walking your dogs or going to work on the morning of her disappearance can you please cast your mind back to see if you might have seen her?

“If you saw a woman in a hat similar to the one in the image or have seen a hat like this in the area please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 409 of 01/11. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.