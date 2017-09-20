Family moved by kind act of homeless man

A family have paid thanks to a homeless man who has been looking after flowers on their loved ones’ grave.

Linda Johnson, 63, of Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, told the County Times she found it ‘moving’ that the stranger was taking the time to look after her mum and sister’s grave.

St Mary's Church in Storrington. Picture: Steve Robards

“We never seem to have the time to go up regularly so normally all the flowers are dead and it looks unloved and neglected,” she said.

“His care seemed to soften the blow when I got to the grave.

“He may be homeless but it was nice to get to know someone with old fashioned values.”

Linda’s brother Peter Logan, 61, of Half Moon Lane, Worthing, added: “I’m very pleased that he takes the time to look after the flowers on my mum and sister’s grave. Having met him he’s a very nice man.”

The man, who asked for his name not to be published for personal reasons, has been homeless for the past year and has recently been living in a tent the area of St Mary’s Church in Storrington.

He said of the flowers: “They looked nice and I didn’t want them to die – I water other people’s flowers too. I like to do things for other people, I have always done it, it is not a big deal.

“I was taught good manners – if I can make one per cent of difference to someone’s life then I have achieved something.”

“I feel better here in Storrington – I feel welcome here, people have been very kind to me.” he added.

The family with the homeless man. Picture: Steve Robards

“People from the charity shops have been giving me things.”

But he said he had received mixed reactions from people.

“The bad ones have made me stronger, it has taken its toll on me, but I have got through it, he said.

“Just because someone is homeless – you shouldn’t judge them, because you never know it might happen to someone you know, or you, one day.”

Aside from painting he devotes his time to his cat, Lily, who he found when she was seven and a half weeks old.

“We spend 24/7 together, we have a bond,” he said.

He said he hopes to secure a home in Storrington in the future with a garden for Lily.