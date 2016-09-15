Fair celebrates rituals of harvest time

Parham House and Gardens sit serenely below the picturesque South Downs, and are set within an ancient deer park.

Celebrating the abundance of produce that Autumn brings and the traditional rituals of harvest time, Parham’s Harvest Fair brings together the very best of homemade food, locally grown produce and small holding, as well as activities such as live cookery demonstrations, deer walks, gun dog displays, fungi talks, working horse cart rides, falconry displays, Tudor cooking demonstrations and Tudor dancing in the House.

There will also be a wide array of stalls selling food, drink and country wares.

Local celebrity chef Rosemary Moon will be back by popular demand in the demonstration kitchen, showing us how to create delicious dishes with the very best fresh produce of the season.

There will also be a new element to the event this year, with Tudor cooking demonstrations and Tudor dancing in the great hall in the Elizabethan house.

The popular ‘Outdoor Working Arena’ will be filled with interesting demonstrations, including gundogs, falconry displays and heavy horses.

Experts will be on hand to give advice on bee keeping, chickens, ferrets, pigs, sheep and plenty of other interests.

The exhibitor stalls vary from local food producers to craft makers and outdoor living supplies.

The house will be open, and new exhibits from “behind the scenes” will be on display.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see inside the 18th century Dovecote and the Icehouse, both of which are only open for this event.

There will also be live jazz in the Pleasure Grounds for those who would like to relax and enjoy the stunning surroundings.

BBC Sussex and Surrey Radio will be airing the popular gardening show “Dig It”, with hosts Joe Talbot, Jim Buttress and Parham’s head gardener Tom Brown; it will be transmitted live from the Harvest Fair on the Sunday morning from 9am.

Visitors will be available to engage with the show from 10.30am to midday, while the event is open.

Parham Harvest Fair takes place at Parham House & Gardens are in Pulborough from 10.30am to 5pm next Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25.

Tickets are £10.50 for adults, £9.50 seniors, £5.50 children and under-5s free.

A family ticket (two adults with four children) is £30.

Prices include event, house and gardens. Book online and save 10 per cent.

For more information visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk or email: info@parhaminsussex.co.uk