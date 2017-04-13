Exclusive chance to see Sony’s thinnest TV in Horsham

Shoppers are being given an exclusive chance to try out Sony’s latest TV, which is only 78mm thick.

The BRAVIA A1 OLED 4K HDR TV will be on display in the Sony Centre, in Swan Walk, on Friday, Saturday and Monday of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s the latest product to hit the television market and is set to blow the competitors ‘out of the water’ with enriched colours and powerful sound, all contained in the ‘size of a picture frame’.

The screen boasts more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels bringing an enriched visual experience with unprecedented black levels, rich and lifelike colour, dynamic contrast, blur-less image and a wide viewing angle.

The speakers make up the rest of the 78mm width but according to Chris Wright, Sony Centre manager in Horsham, it is as powerful as has having a separate sound bar.

He said: “It hangs like a picture frame but sounds like a home cinema.

“For many years TVs have been stagnant. They have not really moved this thing blows them out of the water.

“The sound quality is out of this world and the picture is phenomenal.”

Motoi Kawamura, Head of TV Marketing and Product Planning, Sony Europe, said: “Since the product reveal at CES in January this year we have received amazing feedback praising BRAVIA A1 OLED’s innovative combination of industry-leading picture quality with the ingenious Acoustic Surface sound design.

“We are really excited to bring BRAVIA A1 OLED to European customers this May.”

The television is ready to pre-order and will cost between £3,500 and £5,000 depending on size.

To find out more visit the Sony Centre.

