Exciting programme planned for Steyning Camera Club

Steyning Camera Club is looking forward to an exciting programme for the new season.

Workshops and excellent speakers are planned from September for anyone interested in photography.

Jant Levett's The Happy Flapper, taken on Worthing Pier

A new members evening is planned at Upper Beeding Village Hall on Wednesday, 7.30pm to 10pm. This informal event is an opportunity for new members to learn what the club has to offer, with refreshments provided.

The first meeting of the season, on September 5, will be Members’ Night Presentations, an informal evening giving members the chance to show their recent work, in various formats.

Norman Atkinson, club publicity officer, said: “If would you like to improve your camera skills and like the idea of being a member of a friendly club then Steyning Camera Club will not disappoint.”

The club meets at the Village Hall, in High Street, Upper Beeding, on Mondays from September to May. Meetings run from 7.30pm to 10pm, with a refreshment break halfway through.

Michael Palmer's Black Box, a mystifying image that not many people 'get'

The club’s programme of events runs throughout the year and includes lectures and presentations, practical demonstrations, workshops and competitions.

Norman added: “Competitions are in ability-based groups to encourage maximum participation and many of our members have work appraised in our regular competitions.

“There is also a popular Coffee Club that meets throughout the year, with a view to providing social meetings coupled with practical learning from our more experienced photographers, and to enjoy coffee, of course.”

The most recent Coffee Club jaunt saw a group of 11 members take a guided tour of Oldland Windmill in Ditchling. They were blessed with a blue sky and fluffy white clouds, just as they were taking their windmill shots.

Peter Merrick's Excuse Me, taken during a visit to a National Trust property

Following a guided tour, including an in-depth history of the windmill, the group had lunch at The Thatched Inn.

Contact the club secretary regarding membership, email secretary@steyningcc.org.uk or telephone 07977 144890.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.