Estate agents go nuts and raise thousands for children’s charity

Daring employees from the Cranleigh and Horsham Cubitt & West branches took part in The Nuts Challenge on last Sunday for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports families caring for a child with a life threatening or terminal illness.

The entire Cubitt & West team from across its 15 branches have so far raised an impressive £11,638 from the seven-kilometre army assault course, featuring 100 challenging obstacles such as muddy cargo nets, bunkers, tunnels and slides to name a few.The fantastic fundraising efforts are part of a long term commitment to the Surrey-based children’s charity.

The estate agents have already donated over £30,000 this year alone to fund one of Rainbow Trust’s family support workers who helps families at home, in the community and in hospital, in whatever way they can to make life a little bit easier.

Chris Nathan, regional managing director at Cubitt & West, said: “We are delighted to have taken part in such a spectacular fundraising event for Rainbow Trust.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to have some fun whilst raising awareness for such an important charity helping families with seriously ill children.”

Emma Haines, director of marketing and fundraising at Rainbow Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Cubitt & West have been so committed to Rainbow Trust over the past ten years, especially supporting us throughout 2016 in our 30th year.

“We want to thank them for taking part in The Nuts Challenge and for their continued support helping us raise vital funds.”

Rainbow Trust is a national charity which offers emotional and practical support for the whole family; from their child’s diagnosis, during treatment and, if needed, through bereavement and beyond.

It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and thanks to its generous supporters helps over 2,000 families in England.