Estate agency raises thousands for children’s charity

Connells estate agency raised £3,340 in 2016 for its chosen charity, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The amount makes up the company’s yearly donation to the NSPCC, which was raised through various fundraising events including the annual Connells Partner’s Ball, a senior staff member’s auction, branch bake sales and company dress down days.

David Plumtree, Connells Estate Agency chief executive, recently presented the NSPCC with a cheque for the donation at Connells’ head office in Leighton Buzzard.

Paul Capehorn, regional director at Connells says: “We’ve been supporting the NSPCC for more than 15 years now.

“Their work is so important to the lives of many children around the UK and we’re thrilled to be able to continue contributing in this way.

“In early 2016, we pledged to raise £2,000 for Childline’s 30:30 campaign and we’re glad to say we’ve smashed that target and are planning for even bigger, better things this year.”

Jacqui Venters, community fundraising manager at the NSPCC, said: “We are very grateful to Connells for their wonderful support. Childline celebrated thirty years of being there for children who need us last year, but we are still only able to answer three out of every four calls to Childline, with calls coming in every 25 seconds across the UK. The donation from Connells will help towards our aim to answer all calls. On behalf of the charity and all of the children that will be helped I want to say a huge thank you to all of Connells’ employees and clients.”

