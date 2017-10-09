VIDEO: Apple Day at Steyning orchard

Families turned out in force to take part in Steyning Community Orchard’s annual Apple Day.

Simon Zec acted as master-of-ceremonies, introducing the activities and encouraging people to take part.

The fourth annual Apple Day at Steyning Community Orchard. Photo by Derek Martin DM17100865a

Organisers said they were pleased with the attendance, especially as it was a rather grey and damp day on Saturday.

Bob Platt, from Steyning Community Orchard, said: “The apple pressing team was kept hard at work all day, with two scrutchers and two presses working non-stop to press the apples that people brought along in bags, boxes and wheelbarrows.

“Lots of children enjoyed taking part, turning the handles of the scrutchers and presses and watching the juice pour out.”

There were lots of donations of apple and orchard fruit-based cakes, tarts and preserves for the refreshment stall, which sold out before the end of afternoon.

Pressing apples, from left, Geoff Barnard, Janet Baker and Alec Harden DM17100877a

The children’s area was a hive of activity all afternoon, with activities including apple-bobbing, painting, crafts, storytelling and face painting.

A display of Sussex and heritage apple varieties generated a lot of interest in the information tent, which also had displays of the history of Steyning’s orchard, in the Memorial Playing Field.

One highlight of the afternoon was the planting of an apple tree by Jacqui Stace, in memory of her husband Jerry Stace.

Like most of the trees in the orchard, it is a Sussex heritage variety, which was first recorded in Horsham in 1880.

Ginette Stevens DM17100922a

Steyning Downland Scheme had a stall for its pumpkin growing competition and announced the winner during the afternoon.

Live music was provided by Pete Varkala and friends, Fiddly Scrumpy, and The Cheer-up Mollies, which made the afternoon go with a swing.

Flori Goodchild, six DM17100919a