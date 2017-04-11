Enjoy an orchid spectacle in June

Early-purple Orchids are blooming two weeks earlier than usual in Sussex.

Sussex is great for native orchids, which will reach a peak of splendour in June.

To see an orchid spectacle, The National Trust is organising an illustrated talk at the learning centre in Saddlescombe Farm on June 20.

The talk will be followed by a walk on Newtimber Hill.

Tickets to the talk cost £10.

Call 01273 857981 to book or email graham.wellfare@nationaltrust.org.uk.

