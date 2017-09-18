Emergency services chase ‘hot air balloon stuck in tree’ near Amberley Railway Station

Police and the fire service were called to a report that a hot air balloon was stuck in a tree around North Stoke.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called by police at 6.45pm last night (Sunday, September 17) to say a hot air balloon was stuck in a tree near Amberley Railway Station.

“There was a bit of panic but thankfully it was a false alarm, it landed safely and no one was hurt.”

