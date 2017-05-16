EE customers blighted by problems with 4G

EE customers are currently being affected by problems which means they cannot access the internet on their phones.

In a recorded message on its national customer service hotline, the phone provider said it is currently having issues with 4G services across the country.

This means some phone users are unable to send or receive emails or iMessages, access the internet or other apps which need an internet connection.

On iPhones, users appear to have 3G signal – but when opening Safari it cannot access the Internet.

A spokesman said: “We are working on it right now and expect to have it fixed soon.”