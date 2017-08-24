Video: Millais School delight over exceptional performance

Millais School, in Horsham, has said it is delighted to be celebrating yet another year of exceptional performance.

A statement from the school says: “Excellent examination results in terms of both high attainment and high achievement reflects the tremendous hard work of the students and staff.

Claudia Ramage, Ella Spilling and Emily Walker

“As you will be aware, the new benchmark at GCSE is now Attainment 8 and Progress 8. At Attainment 8 our students achieved an average of 58.2 which is equivalent to grade B across their 8 best subject results.

“It is likely that the Progress 8 result will be 0.49 which means that the cohort achieved half a grade above national expectation in each of their best 8 subjects on average.

“In terms of traditional measures, 87% of students achieved a standard pass (grade 4 or above) in both English Language and Mathematics and 70% achieved a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in both. 54% of our students achieved the English Baccalaureate (strong passes in English & Mathematics, A*-C in Science, a Modern Language and History or Geography).

“The remarkable achievement across all subjects is reflected in the 37% of the cohort achieving 5+ A*- A which is tremendous.

“There are absolutely outstanding individual results too as Ellie Hutchinson, Ella Spilling and Madeline Carey achieved the equivalent of 11A*’s across the board.

“Despite the increase of challenge presented by the new GCSEs in English and Mathematics, 8.4% of our cohort scored a 9 which is more than double the national average.

“Ella Spilling deserves particular mention as she is amongst only 2,000 students nationally who achieved a 9 in English Language, English Literature and Mathematics.

“Every year we try to live up to the reputation we have established for ourselves as one of the highest performing (non-selective) state schools in the country and these results maintain that standard of excellence.

“This is another outstanding year of which to be very proud - congratulations to each one of our Year 11 students and very best wishes for the future.”