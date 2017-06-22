Take a musical journey around the world

Kidenza, the amazing orchestra for children and families is coming back to Horsham to take audiences on a trip around the world - and is offering a 15% discount for County Times readers.

The epic musical journey will stop off in: Spain for for the Toreador song From Carmen; America for some Mambo from West Side Story; The Caribbean to spot some Pirates; China to meet The Empress of the Pagodas; Australia to see and hear a didgeridoo; India with snake charmers and Raga music; Antarctica where it’s chilly and icy; Africa for some drumming; and finally, back to England for a jolly Sailor’s Hornpipe.

The concerts make a great introduction to classical music for all ages and promise to be fun, educational but never stuffy! There will be two performances at the Brighton Road Baptist Church, at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday june 24. The concerts last 75 minutes. Tickets cost £12, under twos are free.

l To claim a 15% discount quote WSCTAT when ordering your tickets onine from www.kidenza.co.uk