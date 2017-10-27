Sue proves she is a class act by winning ‘teacher’s oscar’

It’s been dubbed as the ‘Oscars of the teaching world’, and Sue Jay of Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School was honoured with the highest accolade for her dedication and commitment to the profession.

Sue Jay was one of just 11 teachers from across the country to win a ‘Gold Plato’ at the Pearson Teaching Awards, which was presented by actress Jenny Agutter OBE during a glittering ceremony held at the East Wintergarden in London.

Hosted by BBC presenter, Naga Munchetty, alongside broadcaster, Sean Fletcher, the annual ceremony will be broadcast on BBC2 on Monday (29th October) at 6pm as ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes’, where viewers will be able to find out more about the inspirational work behind Sue’s award win. Sue was nominated for the accolade by pupils, parents and colleagues from her school. Sue has been teaching children and young adults with complex needs for 37 years. She is passionate about changing the lives of every pupil she works with and ensuring that they achieve their full potential in living meaningful and fulfilling lives as independently as possible.

Under Sue’s expert leadership and guidance, QE II in Horsham was the first special school to enter the National Rock Challenge Dance Competition, performing alongside mainstream peers. They were later invited to perform at the National Dance Teachers’ Conference at the Laban Centre in London.

Sue introduced Shakespeare to senior students, entering them into a Shakespeare Schools Festival. The school’s production of “Twelfth Night” was selected as one of three schools nationally to perform at the Lyric Theatre in the West End. The rehearsal reduced QEII’s Ofsted Inspector to tears.

Other award categories include Headteacher of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Outstanding Use of Technology in Education. The Pearson Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers and teaching. Founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam, they recognise the life-changing impact of an inspirational teacher on the lives of the young people they teach.

Michael Morpurgo, children’s author and new president of the Pearson’s Teaching Awards said: “I am honoured to be the new president of the Pearson Teaching Awards. Teachers are the quiet heroes. By telling their stories, by highlighting their skill and dedication, we can do some justice to them and to the whole profession. Through the Teaching Awards, we hope to enhance the reputation and value of the teachers in our lives, their importance in our society, and thus help to encourage the most talented and committed young people to become teachers.”

