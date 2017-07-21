Students head into summer with a flash mob

What would you do if you were about to take a six-week holiday? You’d dance!

What would you do if you were a student at St Wilfrid’s and the end of term had arrived? You’d dance in the school’s end-of-term film.

And you’d get the teachers involved!

The St Wilfrid’s end-of-term films have become the stuff of legend, with staff shaking off the sensible, grown-up demeanour of the classroom and strutting their stuff for all to see.

From last year’s Carpool Karaoke to their frame-by-frmae remake of Uptown Funk, by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, teachers have proved they have a fun side.

And this year, they were joined by students in a playground flash mob.

During break time on Tuesday (July 18), the chatter and laughter of hundreds of teenagers was interrupted by the pounding beat of Peanut Butter Jelly, by Galantis, and the sight of headteacher Michael Ferry demanding the music be turned down.

But headteachers have no authority when it comes to a flash mob - as this video shows!

Organised by media technician and former student, Josh Smith, the dancers of Years 9 and 10 were soon joined by staff, much to the delight of the rest of the school.

They showed their moves to tunes such as Can’t Touch This, by MC Hammer, Greased Lightin’ and YMCA. There was even a touch of waltzing to The Blue Danube, by Strauss.

Enjoy the video and have a great summer!

