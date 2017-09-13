Steyning student rewarded for ‘outstanding’ achievements

A student from Steyning Grammar School’s sixth form college has been selected by the Harvard Club of London as a recipient of the annual Harvard Book Prize.

The award presented to Charlotte Veale recognises ‘outstanding students in the penultimate year, academically excellent, with exceptional personal qualities, who make a significant contribution to school or community’.

This summer, Charlotte attained four A grades all with exceptional individual paper scores at AS in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths.

In Maths, she scored 99 out of a possible 100.

The prize was presented by the school’s headteacher Nick Wergan at the welcome assembly and collective worship for students entering their final year of learning at Steyning Grammar School.

Mr Wergan said: “From the start of her time at the sixth form college career, we have been impressed by her studious intellectual ability, dedication and mature approach to independent learning.

“Charlotte aspires to read natural sciences or biochemistry at degree level commencing in September 2018, with applications being made to Cambridge.

“She has embraced the wider life of the college with work experience placements at GlaxoSmithKline and at the University of Sussex.

“Attainment of the national Gold Award for the UKMT Maths Challenge and participation in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad have enhanced her progression prospects.”

Only 2,000 of these prestigious Harvard Club of London awards are handed out across the world each year.

This year’s chosen Harvard Book Prize was The Better Angels of our Nature: A History of Violence and Humanity.

A further six students were highly commended for attaining four A grades in their AS courses: Robin Ali, Benjamin Beasley, Rebecca Froggat, Kara Hole, Emily Rowe and Phillip Rudd.

Steyning Grammar School’s sixth form college welcomes applicants as day or boarding students for September 2018.

Open evenings are due to take place on September 26 and October 17, 2017.