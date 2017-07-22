School ‘thrilled’ with improved Ofsted rating

Teachers and governors said they were “thrilled” after their school received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Rusper Primary had been told to improve following its last inspection, in 2015 – and new headteacher Nick Avey and his team rose to the task.

Following a recent two-day inspection, the findings of inspector Marcia Goodwin were published on July 19.

Her report said: “The focused and effective leadership and management of the headteacher and the hard work of the staff team have improved the school. Pupils demonstrate enthusiasm for their learning.”

Ms Goodwin said that, since joining the school last year, Mr Avey had “provided a sense of direction and purpose”. She added: “As a result, the quality of teaching is improving rapidly and is now good.”

Mr Avey said the school had been on “a journey of improvement” since the previous inspection, adding: “I joined the school in September 2016 and since that time I can’t speak highly enough of how the pupils, staff, governors and parents have all worked together to make Rusper a better school.

“We have refined and improved our teaching and learning in many important ways, and in turn raised standards; we have expanded our leadership across the school; governors have become increasingly involved; and we have created more exciting opportunities for the children.”

The children were described as “friendly and polite”, showing a caring attitude to each other and adults at the school.

Ms Goodwin added: “Pupils have a strong sense of pride in the school and in their achievements, which they are keen to share with visitors.”

When it came to their progress, Ms Goodwin said attendance had improved, standards in maths had risen and the teaching of phonics was so much better the number reaching the expected standards was now higher than the national average. She added: “Pupils are increasingly responsive to the school’s promotion of a ‘can-do’ culture. This is giving them confidence to take risks in their learning and develop as resilient learners.”

Mr Avey praised the “incredible support” received from parents. This year the PTA raised over £3,000, which he said would be used to “help update resources, and thus continue our improvement further still”.

