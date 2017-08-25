Pride and delight for head as Forest School excels

Pupils, staff and Governors at The Forest School are celebrating an excellent year of GCSE exam results.

While the national figures show a fall in results, pupils at Forest performed extremely well, enabling the school to maintain its record as one of the highest performing schools for boys nationally.

Headteacher Siobhan Denning said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils’ achievements, with 74 per cent of them achieving Grade 4 and above (C+ in ‘old money’) in both English and Maths in the new, harder GCSEs, against a national figure for all pupils of 66 per cent.

“It was lovely to be in school this morning and watch the pleasure and delight in our pupils’ faces as they opened their envelopes and read their results.

“There were so many happy faces and it was wonderful to see so many staff in school to share in the boys’ successes.

“As in all schools today, there was some concern about the impact of the new exams. However, we had worked hard with the boys to ensure that they were fully prepared and they performed outstandingly.”

The results saw 81 per cent achieve a Grade 4 or above in Maths and 82 per cent in English, which Ms Denning said was “especially pleasing, as they significantly buck the national trend for boys’ results in English”.

Some 26 boys earned 10 or more A*/A/Grade 7+ results.

Alex Becker, James West and Jack Davey got 12 or more grades at A*/A/7+, Omker Kerkar, Joshua Barnett, James Collins, James Burrows and Bradley Burke achieved 13 A*/A/7+, Joe Widdowson and Joe Pollard achieved a fantastic 14 A*/A/7+ grades.

Special congratulations went to James Maclean for an amazing total of 15 A*/A/7+ grades, including a clean sweep of new grade 9s in English and Maths.

Overall, 22 per cent of all results at The Forest School were A*/A/7+ grades – significantly above the national average.

Ms Denning said: “The new highest GCSE grade in English and Maths of a Grade 9, intended to raise the bar beyond the old A*, was one schools have been told would be almost impossible to achieve.

“I am therefore delighted that 8 per cent of our boys achieved this Grade 9 in Maths, against a national figure of 3.5 per cent; and 4 per cent in English (2.2%).

“Today’s press has also focused on the poor performance of British pupils in foreign languages.

“Again, our results are stunning, with an average of 87 per cent across French, Spanish and German.

“We celebrate all our boys’ results and it is worth noting that those pupils who achieved less than a Grade 4 in English today sat exactly the same paper as those who achieved a Grade 9.

“Some of our boys made outstanding progress: Dan King, Spencer Wright, Paul Green, Ash Beech and Scott Munnoch achieved on average two grades higher in their exams than forecast, whilst Alex Munnoch outstripped his forecast by an average of three grades.”

She added: “I am delighted that the hard work, commitment and dedication of our pupils and staff, along with the support of parents, have been rewarded.

“At Forest we strive to challenge pupils and provide an environment where boys really do learn best.”

Cliff Purvis, chairman of governors added: “I am very pleased with the results and the boys should be extremely proud of their achievements.

“Our pupils, their parents and the staff at the school are to be congratulated.”