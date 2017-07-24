Praise for ‘dedication and hard work’ of team at improved nursery

Dedication and hard work have helped a nursery earn a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted less than a year after being told to improve.

Following a visit to Horsham Day Nursery, inspector Janet Thouless praised the “strong commitment” demonstrated by Teresa Howell and her team to raise the quality of teaching and care provided.

In her report, which was published on July 12, Ms Thouless said that children of all ages were making good progress, while the older ones had developed good early literacy skills, such as identifying and writing the letters in their names.

Nursery director Bill Pointon said: “We are very pleased that Ofsted have recognised the hard work and many improvements made by Teresa and her team.

“Together we have really turned the nursery around and our children, parents and staff often comment on all the positive change that is now a continuous process.

“It was a real pleasure to congratulate the staff on their achievement and success!”

Ms Thouless described the atmosphere at the nursery, in Chichester Terrace, as “calm and purposeful” and the behaviour of the children as “good”.

She added: “Management has led the team effectively to address issues raised in the previous inspection and improve outcomes for children.”

With the team preparing for the September intake, Mr Pointon said the inspection came “at just the right time” as prospective parents could see what the nursery had to offer.

