Popular TV Seamstress to attend Burgess Hill Girls this weekend

A popular television seamstress will be meeting crowds at Burgess Hill Girls School Open Day this Saturday.

Joyce Bellingham, who stared on the Great British Sewing Bee, will share her tips with others who enjoy to sew.

Visitors will have the opportunity to join a sewing workshop run by Joyce who also lives in West Sussex with husband Hugh.

Liz Laybourn, the head teacher for the school, says they love to see creativity in all departments.

She said: “The school has a growing reputation for encouraging creativity right across the board, in everything from textiles to graphics and photography.

“This is a fantastic introduction to sewing from a master of the craft. And I’m hoping Joyce will also share some back-stage moments from the TV show, too. I can’t wait!”