Parents organise school funding picnic in the park

A picnic in the park has been organised to celebrate Horsham’s schools – and to raise awareness of the funding problems they say they face.

Parents have added their voices to the county’s teachers and headteachers, who have pleaded with the government to provide more money for schools. County leader Louise Goldsmith and MPs have lobbied central government hard for a fairer funding formula.

The picnic will be held in Horsham Park between the playground and the Conservatory cafe at 4pm on Friday (May 26), and will be one of hundreds organised across the country under the banner Big School Assembly.

Organiser Rachel Detnon said the idea was “to celebrate how wonderful our schools are and to raise awareness of the funding crisis in education”.

She added: “I have never taken part in, let alone organised anything on this scale before, but as a parent and former teacher, I, many parents and teachers feel we need to make it perfectly clear that this is unfair.”

Ms Detnon said Horsham’s Parliamentary candidates had been invited to attend the picnic to hear parents’ concerns and learn about the affect poor funding had had on Horsham’s schools.

To find out more, log on to the Save Our Schools Horsham Facebook page.

