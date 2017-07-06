Open evening at Horsham college

Horsham’s College of Richard Collyer, widely known as Collyer’s, was founded in 1532 and is one of the country’s leading sixth form colleges.

The institution offers free post 16 education and enjoys an “Outstanding” rating from Ofsted. On Thursday evening (July 13) Collyer’s will open its doors to the next generation; a great opportunity to find out more about this Ofsted Outstanding Sixth Form College.

Last year, Collyer’s once again achieved excellent A-level results. Art Textiles had a 100% pass rate with a staggering 86% of students achieving A*/B, Further Maths enjoyed a 100% pass rate with 77% at A*/B, 71% of Photography candidates achieved A*/B with 100% passing, while 100% of Health and Social Care students passed, with 69% at A*/B. Philosophy enjoyed a 100% pass rate, with 67% achieving A*/B, 66% of Maths and 65% of Economics candidates achieved A*/B. In Psychology 63% achieved A*/B, English Literature had a 100% pass rate with 61% at A*/B, while 60% of Chemistry, Dance and Media students achieved A*/B.

Collyer’s excellent quality of vocational course provision continues, with strong results in Level 3 BTEC diploma Art, Business, Early Years Education (EYE) and Sport.

Collyer’s Principal Sally Bromley said: “We are extremely proud to be a high achieving Sixth Form college and I’m delighted that Collyer’s continues to provide an outstanding educational platform for young people.

“A quality education remains a top priority and it is no surprise that we attract students from across the south east of England and internationally!”

The year 10 open evening on Thursday, July 13.