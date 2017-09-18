Ofsted praise as school lives up to ‘good’ rating

Ofsted has praised a primary school as being a “harmonious community where respect, care and joy abound”.

Inspector Daniel Lambert carried out a short inspection at Holy Trinity school, Lower Beeding and found it was living up to its ‘good’ rating.

In his report, published on September 11, Mr Lambert praised the behaviour of children in the classroom and at playtime as “excellent” and the school’s curriculum as “interesting and innovative”.

Holy Trinity was last inspected in February 2013. Since then, the school has undergone extensive improvement works to the grounds and building.

Mr Lambert complemented headteacher Tracey Bishop for ensuring the quality of teaching did not diminish during that time.

He added: “Staff are highly motivated and work hard to meet your high expectations. You revisit classrooms to check that your recommendations are followed.

“Consequently, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment is consistently high.”

The children were seen to make good progress in all areas of the curriculum, though their writing in some subjects was found to be weaker than in others.

At the previous inspection, leaders were asked to ensure work was not too easy, especially for the most able pupils. Mr Lambert’s latest report recognised work was now “suitably challenging”, particularly in maths and writing.

In a letter to parents, school governors said: “It was very pleasing for the governors to have what we know about Holy Trinity confirmed by an independent report – the school ‘continues to be good’. We would like to thank everyone involved, staff, children, parents and the local community, for their hard work and support in making Holy Trinity a very special school.”

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.