New year new headteacher for primary school

Curiosity and excitement were the order of the day recently when pupils at Castlewood Primary School in Southwater returned to school after the Christmas holidays.

Before Christmas, Julia Slocombe retired after being head of the school for the past 11years.

Parents, staff, children and governors showed their appreciation of Mrs Slocombe’s commitment, inspiration and hard work during her time at the school with many good wishes, cards and gifts.

She will now spend her retirement renovating her home in East Sussex and spending time with family and friends.

Now, with 2017 upon us, Mrs Rachel Nunns has taken up her post as Castlewood’s new headteacher.

The school’s head boy Sam Clark, and head girl Saffie Evershed, welcomed Mrs Nunns to school on her first morning. She came to Castlewood School from Pound Hill Junior School, in Crawley, where she was deputy head.

Mrs Nunns said: "I am really looking forward to getting to know everyone here and to working closely with them.”

