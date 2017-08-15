New headmaster at Christ’s Hospital

Christ's Hospital School has appointed a new headmaster.

Simon Reid, currently principal at Gordonstoun School, will take over from John Franklin, who retires in September.

Christ's Hospital should be familiar territory for Mr Reid, who held various posts there between 1993 and 2004, teaching English and serving as boarding house master.

He said: "The bond with Christ’s Hospital and its values, which I formed during my first period at the school has drawn me back once again, this time with the honour to serve as headmaster.

"In my immediate predecessor, John Franklin, I have a tough act to follow. John’s tenure saw the school make considerable advances, with major improvements on the campus, an enhanced strategic and financial footing and greater connectedness to the wider community, nationally and worldwide.

"Most of all, he kept the school true to its original mission to create opportunity for those in need.

"I am looking forward to meeting the challenges ahead with commitment and dedication."

Mr Reid has a BA in English and Politics and a Higher Diploma in Education. His wife Michèle teaches French -her native language - and they have two adult children.

His interests include architectural and landscape photography, writing poetry, reading and skiing.

Andrew Gordon, chairman of the board of school governors, said: "In Simon, we believe that we have found the perfect blend of experience, empathy with our unique ethos and charitable mission and the focused leadership qualities necessary to lead the school successfully in the next phase of its development."

As well as Gordonstoun, Mr Reid has taught at Brentwood, Stowe and Worksop College.

