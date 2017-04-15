Marvellous place for mud pies

Children wasted no time serving up mud pies when their new kitchen was launched.

Military veterans from Brinsbury College have built a fantastic mud kitchen for First Steps at Brinsbury and are now hard at work creating a second for the company’s Chichester nursery.

The team working on the mud kitchens is part of the Building Heroes course at Chichester College.

Sue Carpenter, senior childcare manager, said: “After submitting our dream designs, the first stage in this exciting project for First Steps was for Mike Sheldrick, the construction team leader at Brinsbury, to visit the nursery for a briefing and to measure up.

“Our children were able to get involved immediately, acting as key height measures when deciding on the correct level for the mud kitchen sinks.

“We are all thrilled with the completed mud kitchen at our Brinsbury nursery and the children wasted no time serving our very first mud pies.”

The veterans began by building the basic framework for the kitchens. The final stage, when the kitchens were fitted in place, was greeted with great excitement from the children, who are now able to enjoy some serious messy play.

The team will now move on to First Steps at Chichester, where the children’s outdoor play has recently undergone a transformation, with new flooring and brightly-painted fencing, all ready for the exciting new installation.

Building Heroes is an armed forces charity that provides a residential foundation property maintenance course at the Brinsbury campus.

There are currently 120,000 unemployed veterans in the UK and the five-week, intensive course gives them a range of skills to enable them to pursue a new career in the construction industry.

