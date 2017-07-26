Head praises children after ‘phenomenal’ test results

A primary school has received the perfect end-of-term gift in the form of some “phenomenal” SATs results.

The Department for Education won’t publish the full, school-by-school, Key Stage 2 results until December – but James Crump, headteacher at Heron Way School, was so proud of his pupils, he was happy to share them.

Test results for the Year 6 children showed 98 per cent reached the expected standard in maths. This compared to 89 per cent in 2016 and was well above this year’s 75 per cent national average.

When it came to writing, 85 per cent reached the expected standard, compared to 72 per cent last year. Again, this was much higher than the 76 per cent national average.

There was a drop in the percentage of children reaching the expected standard in reading – 87 per cent compared to 98 per cent in 2016 – but the result still eclipsed the national average of 71 per cent.

The children’s grammar, punctuation and spelling tests saw 93 per cent reach the expected standard – a figure Mr Crump described as “staggering”. This was a rise of 2 per cent on last year, while the national average was 77 per cent.

In Key Stage One tests, Heron Way children achieved 87 per cent in reading, 77 per cent in writing and 85 per cent in maths. All three results rated higher than the county averages.

Mr Crump said: “Our phenomenal results this year are testament to my staff who continue to encourage all our pupils to be the best that they can be. Together with the continued trust and support shown by parents and carers, we have been able to forge ahead in the current educational climate.

“I am immensely proud of every single child at Heron Way for the hard work they have shown, across all year groups, at a time when the education system is asking for more and more.

“For those pupils leaving us to start secondary school in September, I’d like to personally thank them all for the dedication and commitment they’ve given to the school and to wish them well as they embark on the next exciting phase of their educational journey.”

The Department for Education will publish the county performance tables at the end of this month.

