Head confident school is in place to improve

A headteacher is confident her school is “well-positioned” to improve following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Jolesfield Primary, in Partridge Green, underwent a two-day inspection and was rated ‘requires improvement’ in all but one areas.

The school’s early years provision was praised as ‘good’, with children making “rapid progress”.

In her report, inspector Julie Sackett described the school as a “welcoming, well-organised and attractive place for pupils to learn” and said headteacher Susan Uff led with “singleminded determination to secure the best outcomes for all pupils”.

However, she found standards in reading, writing and maths were not high enough at the end of Key Stage 2 and the children’s learning and progress was “too variable”.

Ms Sackett acknowledged that efforts to sustain improvements to teaching had been frustrated by numerous staff changes.

Describing the report as “fair”, Mrs Uff said Jolesfield had made “substantial improvements” in some areas since its last inspection.

She added: “We had already identified areas to improve and had put in place a range of measures to improve our provision and outcomes following a number of challenging circumstances over the last 12 months.

“Ofsted acknowledged these improvements which we now know have to be embedded sufficiently to achieve an overall ‘good’ for our school.

"We believe the school is now in a stronger position than when Ofsted visited in July and is well-positioned to make the improvements agreed by the school and the Ofsted inspection team.”