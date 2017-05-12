Get set for farm fun at Plumpton College open day

Plumpton College open day will be held at the campus in Ditchling Road from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The popular event is expecting to once again attract thousands of visitors for a day of demonstrations and displays, competitions and activities.

It will include a gun dogs display, falconry, duck herding, vintage tractors, livestock show, equine displays, historical vehicles and a children’s activity tent.

Other demonstrations will include beekeeping, equine sports, pole climbing aerial rescue, Savage Skills freestyle mountain bike stunt team, plants and flower sales, wine tasting, shooting and a sheep shearing competition.

The event is held in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers and as well as fun, visitors can get information about courses and careers advice.

Admission is £7.50 for adults, under 16s are free, and there is free parking.