GCSEs still on as schools forced to close

Schools have been closed due to a burst water main – but GCSE students are still expected to attend their exams.

Downlands Community School in Dale Avenue, Hassocks is closed for all lessons, but exams are still going ahead today.

A spokesman for the school said: “Unfortunately, the school is closed because we have no water but we are running GCSE exams.

“We have Spanish and PE exams today, so children sitting these exams are still expected to attend.”

The Windmills Junior School in Dale Avenue has also been affected and is closed today.