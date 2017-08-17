Farlington students praised for ‘outstanding’ A-level results

Students from Farlington school, in Horsham, have spent the morning celebrating ‘outstanding results’ in their A-level exams.

The school saw a 100 per cent pass rate among all of its year 13 students – up more than two percentage points on the national average.

Headmistress Louse Higson said her students have been ‘well rewarded’.

She added: “Another successful year for Farlington.

“With a 100 per cent pass rate, the hard work and commitment of the girls have been well rewarded; there is much cause for celebration.”

University destinations include Bath, Reading, Surrey and The Royal Veterinary College, with girls studying courses ranging from English Literature to Veterinary Medicine.

Ms Higson added: “It is wonderful to see this group of ambitious young women taking the next step and following their dreams.

“They have bright futures ahead of them.

“My appreciation and thanks go to all their teachers; their passion and commitment are key in providing the excellent teaching and support which enable the girls to achieve these outstanding results.”