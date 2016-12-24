Collyer’s celebrates awe-inspiring young men and women

At the Annual Prize Giving ceremony, successful students at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham were rewarded for their 2016 achievements at the college.

The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and other members of the Collyer’s community.

Some of the winners

Presentation of the awards was made by Vice Chair of the Governing Body, Dr David Skipp, Chair of Trustees, Chris Clementi and President of the Old Collyerians’ Association, Dave Picknell. The event was managed by Hannah Roberts with Linda MacLeman.

The Mercer’s School Memorial Prize (Merrett Bequest), awarded by the Mercer’s Company, was presented to Thea Elvin; recipients of the Mercers’ Exhibition Prize, awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, were: Sze Long Shum, Diego De Hoz Le Gleau, Holly Holder and Holly Schofield.

The Trustees’ Curriculum Prize, also awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, was presented to: Maryam Aliasgari, Alfie Carter, Oliver Gidman, Caragh Green; Cameron Harris, Jack Mallows, Stefan Popa; Octavia Prentice, Aditya Ramani, Freddie Seagrave, Alexander Strickland, Hennes Vermeer; Edwin Wraith and Jacob Young.

The college prizes were donated by the College of Richard Collyer and Richard Collyer Lodge, the Collyer’s Association, the Old Collyerians’ Association, Collyer’s Law Department, Mr C. Martin and Mr S. Gilham.

The Collyer’s Association Prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Student Community was won by Izzy Collins, while the prize for Outstanding Contribution to Sport was awarded to Ethan Belfield. Anna Holmes picked up the prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and college prizes for Excellence in Level 3 Vocational Courses was awarded to Elsie Botchey, with the prize for Excellence in Level 2 Vocational Courses going to Sadiq Zaman.

The College Prize for Early Years was presented to Jessica Leogue, while Olivia Laughton picked up the prize for Excellence in Apprenticeships; Diego De Hoz Le Gleau won his second award of the evening for Academic Progress and Amy Boulton was awarded the Special Achievement in Adult Education prize. The Vivien Martin Prize for Special Achievement was awarded to Bryony Turpin and Robbie Walder was delighted to receive the Business Prize for Entrepreneurship, with Tom Newman awarded the prize for Strategic Management.

President of the Old Collyerians’ Association, Dave Picknell, presented the Old Collyerians’ Awards (OCA) to Tabitha Hall, winning the award for the OCA Outstanding Extra-Curricular Achievement Prize, and Sophie Hutchison was thrilled to win the OCA Creative Writing Prize. Freddie Seagrave was awarded the Adam Howard Law Prize, set up in memory of a very promising law student and kindly presented by his mum.

The new Chris Clementi Music Prize was presented to Elizabeth Britton, while recipients of Outstanding Contribution to College prizes were awarded to: Scarlett Eddie, Megan Longdon, Molly Moss and Callum Hopkins.

Principal, Sally Bromley, who hosted the ceremony, said: “Collyer’s Prizegiving event celebrates the wide range of student achievement at our college. Many students excelled academically, achieving 4 A* A levels and are now studying at Oxford, Cambridge and other prestigious universities, but the range of our students’ achievements do not end there.

‘‘Students are awarded prizes for the way they engaged in activities outside the classroom, in clubs and societies, sport, music and drama, or the way they supported other students in their studies while persevering with their own. There’s a prize for creative writing and for our best apprentice and adult student studying on our evening provision.

“This year we introduced The Alumni Prize for an ex student who has continued to keep in touch with the college and this went to Harley Tamplin, ex Collyer’s student and journalist at The County Times. It was great to see Harley again and see how well his career is progressing. They are all truly awe inspiring young men and women”.

Sally Bromley proudly introduced a new overall prize for Collyer’s Student of the Year, which she awarded to a delighted Holly Schofield.

Chris Connors, founder of Cocos Foundation, then gave an inspiring motivational talk on the work of supporting orphaned children and their communities in some of the poorest areas of South Africa.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.