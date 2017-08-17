Collyer’s ‘A-team’: another year of ‘outstanding’ results

The College of Richard Collyer has yet again achieved superb A-level results.

Students have excelled with an A-level pass rate of 99 per cent, with 57 per cent achieving grades at A*/B, the college has said.

Students of The College of Richard Collyer

Principal Sally Bromley said she was extremely pleased with the ‘outstanding’ results.

She said: “Many congratulations to all our students on another set of outstanding results. Collyer’s staff worked so hard to ensure students were well prepared for the new A-level linear examinations.

“A 99 per cent pass rate and 57 per cent of all grades achieved at A*-B is truly outstanding.

“A record 13 students have also achieved the A* and A grades they needed to secure places at Oxford and Cambridge universities.”

Noteworthy individual successes included Ed Hundleby, who prior to Collyer’s attended Reigate Grammar School, who achieved an astonishing four A*s in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics.

Sanmay Kanumakala, formerly at Warden Park School, achieved A*s in maths, chemistry, further maths and an A in physics and is now set to study maths at Oxford.

Lizzie Hall, who will study maths at Imperial and previously attended the Weald School, achieved A*s in maths, further maths and physics and ex Forest student Charlie Maclean, who will now move on to study computer science at Kings College, Cambridge, achieved straight A*s in maths, further maths and computer science.

Cambridge bound is Esme Cairns, who previously attended Burgess Hill School for Girls is set to study law at Christ’s College, having achieved A*s in history and latin, and A’s in French.

She said: “I would like to say massive thanks to all of my teachers, Clare Ruaux and Nicola Whitehead for all of their support over an amazing two years at Collyer’s!”

Chloe Baker, who previously attended Claremont School, will be studying medicine at Manchester this autumn.

She said: “Collyer’s has been incredible! Thank you so much to my family, friends and everyone.”

