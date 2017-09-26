Children thank their super hero lollipop lady for keeping them safe

Children have thanked their very own super hero for keeping them safe for the past 10 years.

The youngsters, from St James’ School, Coldwaltham, held a Super Hero Assembly in honour of their lollipop lady Tracey Nicholson.

Tracey and her lollipop have been guiding the children across the busy A29 near Pulborough every morning and at home time since 2007.

And it hasn’t always been an easy job.

The school described that stretch of the A29 as “exceptionally busy”, adding that, despite clear signage warning drivers there was a school crossing patrol ahead, vehicles regularly broke the 30mph speed limit.

Others chose to completely ignore Tracey and her lollipop, driving round her rather than stopping for a few seconds to allow the children to cross, while some even hurled verbal abuse at her in front of the youngsters.

Such incidents will now be recorded thanks to a body camera, paid for by an anonymous donor, which the school recently presented to Tracey.

During the Super Hero Assembly, the children thanked her for her service with a bouquet of flowers and a huge card, dotted with paper lollipops, each bearing a personal message.

While not used to being the centre of attention, Tracey said she was humbled to be thought of so highly.

She took on the crossing patrol role when her daughter was a pupil at St James’ but loved working with the children so much that she opted to stay.

Headteacher Jon Gilbert said: “Tracey faces danger every time she steps out onto the road and the parents and children hugely appreciate the work she does.

“Tracey is our Super Hero and I hope she continues to serve the school community for another decade.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said body cameras were used by seven of the county’s crossing patrol staff, with three more due to be introduced soon.

She added: “Since they were introduced 18 months ago there has been an improvement in reports of incidents involving patrol staff and they have commented they feel safer wearing them.

“We employ a road safety officer to advise and guide schools. We also encourage schools to maintain travel plans to promote road safety training and education.”