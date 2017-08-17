Another successful year of A-level results at Cranleigh School

Cranleigh School is celebrating another successful year of A-level results, with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

Against a backdrop of curriculum and grading changes and a summer of exam board errors, the school has maintained its strong academic results with 40 per cent of A-level passes in the A*/A category and 71 per cent at A*-B.

Cranleigh proves time and time again that young people can succeed without a narrow focus. Headmaster Martin Reader

A vast majority of the students have already had their university spots confirmed, said the school.

Deputy head David Boggitt said: “Nearly all departments have been working to the new A-level specifications, the most significant reforms in the last twenty years and these results are testament to the hard work put in by staff as well as pupils.

“We have added a lot of internal assessment to keep things on track and the students have been working very hard; we are delighted with this year’s results.

“Congratulations to all our upper sixth formers and we wish them well in their academic futures.”

The school said 36 per cent of its students achieved A*/A grades in two or more subjects and 24 per cent of students who studied English achieved an A*.

Headmaster Martin Reader added: “Each year our students prove that it is possible to combine strong academic performance with excellence in other areas.

“In addition to our solid academics the musicians also enjoyed record numbers of grade eight achievements, our artists and actors displayed incredible talent, our rugby, cricket and girls’ hockey teams were national champions, and we achieved national finals in a range of other sports.

“Cranleigh proves time and time again that young people can succeed without a narrow focus.”

