Early warning system praised after Horsham kitchen fire

The fire service have stressed the importance of early warning systems after being called to Hill Mead, Horsham, last night.

In a statement it said: “The call came in to us by the Chichester Careline System. And while it was a minor incident with no serious injuries, it once again shows the value of an early warning.”

A call at 8:51pm saw two pumps attend from Horsham.

The ‘accidental ingition’ was located in a ground floor kitchen, the service said, and an elderly female was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire service said: “She was given oxygen at the scene but there is nothing to suggest it is anything more than a procaution.

“It was all over very quickly with teams departing around 9:15pm.”

