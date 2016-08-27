Dunsfold Wings and Wheels set to entertains the crowds again

Crowds will once again head towards Dunsfold today and tomorrow (Saturday/Sunday) for the ever-popular annual Wings and Wheels.

Dunsfold Wings and Wheels has been running for 11 consecutive years.

It is one of the UK’s most popular days out, attracting over 40,000 visitors.

The show has an outstanding record of a wide variety of dynamic aviation and motoring displays. The show also draws a huge number of iconic cars, trade stands and arena attractions.

The Military Zone & Parade adds some classic nostalgia. The regal Military Vehicles complete a cavalcade for spectators before taking their place in the Zone’s living history and re-enactment displays including live battles.

The famous Top Gear track hosts a wide variety of cars and motorcyles, all taking the chance to parade at speed.

The five hour wings display sees a host of aircraft performing aerial displays, including the iconic Red Arrows.

The 32 acre public arena is bursting with a huge variety of interactive attractions containing all you need for a great family day out.

The show arena also boasts laser quest, paintballing, kit-plane demonstrations, aviation and motoring simulators, military outlets and displays, static aircraft, fairground, emergency services demonstration and over 80 retail outlets selling a wide variety of products and gifts.

As the last plane touches down the party starts in the central arena with a mix of musical evening entertainment.

The show includes over 25 fixed-price catering outlets, two bars, hospitality facilities, free on-site parking, public camping, lost children point, disabled access, cash point, informative show commentary, meet the pilots, official show merchandise and grandstand seating.

For more details go to www.wingsandwheels.net/