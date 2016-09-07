Driver arrested following collision with pedestrian in town centre

A driver has been arrested and a pedestrian was taken to hospital following a crash in Crawley town centre, police have said.

Officers attended the collision near Barclays bank in High Street at about 1.45am today (Wednesday September 7).

Police said a 22-year-old man, from Horley, suffered leg injuries. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, but was discharged a few hours later.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 22-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving without due care and attention.

“He has been bailed until October 3 while investigations continue.”

