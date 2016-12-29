Draw ‘fair result’ as YMCA share the spoils at Crawley Down Gatwick

Horsham YMCA had to settle for a share of the spoils in a freezing festive fixture at Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday evening.

The Premier Division clash was played on a hard surface in plummeting temperatures and ended in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Max Howell and Dan Evans put YM ahead with 15 minutes to play after Oli Leslie’s sixth-minute opener.

But Sam Cane’s equaliser nine minutes from time earned the hosts a point for their endeavours in front of their season’s-best crowd of 104.

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland admitted the draw was a fair result and acknowledged their accommodating hosts and a game played in great spirit.

He said: “It was a bit of a difficult surface, but it was the same for both sides. In front of the stand was a bit crisp, but it was the right decision to start.

“It was quite an interesting game in front of a good gate. They deservedly levelled and the draw was the right result.

“I think they would be happy with a point and we were happy with a point as well all things considered.

“We did not get a look in much in the first half and had to set the shape out as 4-5-1 with the players I had.

“We lost Guy Harding after ten minutes with concussion and he ended up going up to casualty to get checked over, but he is all right. We went for it in the second half with 4-3-3 and we dominated, but Ash Dugdale had to go off with a knock to the knee and I think I have lost him for weeks now.”

Buckland is hoping to add a couple of short-term loan signings as injuries have left him without nine first-team players. They are next in action hosting Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday (7.45pm).