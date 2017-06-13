Dog unit joins search for missing man

A police dog unit has joined the search for a missing 31-year-old man from Crawley.

Sam Langridge left his home in Weirbrook at 6.30pm on Monday (June 12), police said. He was last seen walking away from shops in Furnace Green a few minutes later. He was due at work at 10pm, but did not show up and there are now serious concerns for his safety and welfare.

It is thought that he may have headed for local woodland and a search has focused on Tilgate Woods, but police have asked for anyone in the Crawley area to look out for him.

Sam is white, 6’, with dark blond/brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, green cargo shorts and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1217 of 12/06.