Desperate families call for action over bedbug infestation

Desperate families are calling to be re-housed after an infestation of bedbugs at a block of flats where they live.

One mum says that she is frighted to stay in her own home because of the bugs.

Mum-of-two Tanya Palmer, 37, says she discovered the bugs in her flat at Pegler Way, Crawley, after returning from a camping holiday.

And she says other residents in the flats are also affected but are ‘embarrassed’ to come forward.

Bakery worker Tanya says she and her two boys have all been bitten and another neighbour’s flat was ‘riddled’ with the bugs.

She said she had stayed in a hotel for two nights and slept at a friend’s since discovering the bugs. “I don’t want to go back there (to the flat) ever again.”

Neighbour Haylie Barnes, 25, said she had also suffered regular infestations of bedbugs since September 2014.

“Since then I have had at least 15 fumigation treatments. That reduces them, but they keep coming back. I have been told that it must be my fault.”

Tanya said that she had called on her housing association landlord Moat Homes to tackle the problem but says she was told she would have to pay for treatment. “I’m not getting any help and I think it’s disgusting.”

And Haylie added: “With the treatments not working, Moat should be doing something more and re-housing us.”

A spokesman for Moat Homes said: “Ensuring that customers have a safe and secure home is really important to us.

“Ongoing maintenance of their home is a tenant responsibility; each tenancy clearly outlines that customers themselves are responsible for pest control within their homes, while we look after the exterior and communal areas.

“We work with all customers, including those at Pegler Court, to make sure their homes are safe and we are happy to provide additional advice where needed.”