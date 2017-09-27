Demolition begins at town centre shop

Works have begun to knock down a building formerly home to a popular charity shop in Horsham town centre.

Plans were approved by Horsham District Council in May to demolish the old CHLOES store in the Bishopric.

The former charity shop Chloe's in Horsham

The shop closed in March after its lease expired following five successful years in the town.

The works will see both the ground and first floors bulldozed and replaced with a new building which will host two retailers and two flats. The shops will be located on the ground floor with the flats situated above.

Half of the building has already been destroyed with a majority of the first floor now missing along with the roof and the back of the shop.

CHLOES raised more than £150,000 while trading at the Bishopric store, benefiting over 15 local causes.