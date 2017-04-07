‘Delight’ at approval for community shop

Villagers are ‘one step closer’ to setting up a community shop for Fittleworth after a yes from planning officers last week.

Support for the project saw 30 comments on the application for the primarily volunteer-run store and refurbished playground near the village hall.

The next step will be to gain permission from the charity commission to use the land held in trust by the parish council.

Parish councillor Alision Welterveden, chairman of the Fittleworth Village Shop Commitee, said there was ‘a long road ahead’, but the team were ‘really excited’.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted, it moves us one step closer to our planned opening at the start of next summer.

“It depends on how quickly we can raise the funds through fundraising and grant decisions, we’ll be doing fundraising events for the rest of this year and looking to start building hopefully early next year.

“We’d like to be up and open by July or August.”

